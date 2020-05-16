On Wednesday, April 29 Steven Lee Fowler 71 passed away peacefully at his home and Galt surrounded by his loving family. Steve was a retired truck driver and owner operator, having a career that spanned more than 40 years. He had a passion for exploring new country knowing every back road from here to the Sierra Mountains and beyond. Steve had a great love for the outdoors and nature. His favorite times we're hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He was a great storyteller and a historian of this area. He was always there to lend a helping hand and known for his big heart always taking care of family and friends.

Steve is survived by his loving sister, Charnell Ayres; nephew, Tyler Ayres (Elizabeth), Mistyblue Toller (Greg); great niece and nephew, Rainyblu and Steve Toller; his devoted companion, Loretta Suekut and her family; his children, Rick Fowler (Christine), Laurie Smith, Sheri (Tom) Murillo, Rick Converse (Julie), Steven Converse (Jodi), Mark Converse (Wendy), Brooke Garcia (Ray), Kim (Kent) Kidd; as well as, several cousins he was very close to, 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Ann Fowler; and parents, Charles and Iva Nell Fowler of Galt. Steve had a great love and faith in the Lord, thanking him for all his blessings even through his valiant battle against cancer, pneumonia and sepsis. Because of the state shut down a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the UC Davis intensive care units or UC Davis hospice.

