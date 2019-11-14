|
Steve Sibayan Jr., was born on January 12, 1970 in Delano, CA to Rosario and Steve Sibayan Sr. Steve attended Newark Memorial High School in Newark, CA and continued to pursue college football at Chabot College in Hayward, CA. In 1990, Steve decided to dedicate his life to serve his country by joining the Marine Corps Reserves.
Not long after, Steve met the love of his life Victoria while attending a family friend's wedding in Bakersfield, CA. After their courtship, they decided to get married and recently celebrated 24 years of being happily married in August 2019. They have two sons, William and Nathan.
Steve had a long career in law enforcement, briefly in the San Joaquin County and Stockton Police Departments. Then, Steve chose to settle down with the Yolo County Sheriff's department where he continued to work for 15 years.
When Steve was not spending time on duty at work, you would find him spending his spare time with his loved ones. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, cooking, gardening, construction, working out, poker and football. He was especially fond of the San Francisco 49ers and always made sure he had the game on each Sunday. Steve spent many hours fishing and participating as a member of the San Joaquin Bass Rustlers Club and participating in adventurous hobbies.
Steve was a strong, proud and good man who touched the lives of all those that surrounded him in his short, yet memorable life. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Victoria and his two sons William and Nathan, his mother Rosario Ducusin and his sisters: Michelle James and Eleanor Salas.
The Sibayan family expresses appreciation to the members of Yolo County Sheriff's Department, the Veterans of Foreign Wars in advance for their contribution and especially to those who have shown love and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Cherokee Memorial on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 3pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019