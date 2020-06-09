On May 20th 2020 the world lost an amazing man. Steven Wayne Tiffin died after a long battle with Cancer, which he fought till the very end. Steve died while being cared for by his two children, Aron Duda and Michael Tiffin. Steve was born August 25, 1953 to Ira (Johnny) Tiffin Jr and Lou Ella Tiffin in Bell CA. Steve spent his childhood moving to different towns in California, as his parents followed seasonal work. The Tiffin's settled in Escalon, CA during Steve's 7th grade year and he a graduated from Escalon High School in 1971. He briefly attended Modesto Jr College and ended up graduating years later from Stanislaus State with a degree in Physical Education. Steve spent his career as a Director of Tennis and retired from Woodbridge Country club in 2018. He was also the former director at Laguna Creek Racquet Club, Natomas Racquet Club, and Twin Arbors Racquet Club (Sunwest). Steve was the Women's Tennis Coach at CSU Sacramento and also coached with the USTA Sacramento Competition Training Center. As his children began to compete in sports, Steve was a fixture in Lodi as a youth sports coach. He coached softball, baseball and was the Lodi Crushers Competitive soccer head coach from 1992-1995. Steve was also known for his contagious competitive spirit as an athlete. He played tennis and golf competitively as well as men's fast pitch baseball. Steve had a deep love for music and taught himself to play the guitar and sing as a young adult. He spent most of his free time playing with friends and on July 24, 2019, he performed at his first open mic. Steve was the kind of man that everyone knew and loved. He was a story teller, a friend, a father, a father in law, a grandfather, a son, a sibling, an athlete, a musician and so much more. Steve's oldest friend Val Zuber says, "To say Steve had a lot of friends would be an understatement. If by circumstance you were fortunate enough to become Steve's friend, you would soon realize that you were going to benefit much more from this relationship then he was. And Steve would not have wanted it any other way."

Steve is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Aaron Scott and Aron Ann Duda along with their two children, Tanner Scott (13) and Parker Diann (8); and by his son, Michael James Tiffin and his three children, Marshall James (11), Cash Corey (4), and Van Michael (3). Steve is also survived by his three siblings, Judy Tiffin, Doug Tiffin and Michelle Hite.

A celebration of life will take place when the shelter is place is fully lifted, and we call all to celebrate his life together. A separate notice will be posted at a later date.

