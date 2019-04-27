Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Collins Family Funeral Home 123 N. School Street Lodi , CA View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Zion Lutheran Church 105 S. Ham Ln. Lodi , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Stewart Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stewart 'Bud' Adams

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Stewart "Bud" C. Adams, Jr., of Lodi, California, age 81, was surrounded by his family when he passed peacefully at home into the loving arms of God on April 24, 2019. He was born on August 27,1937 in Stockton, CA and was the devoted son of Stewart and Alice Adams and Edna and Kelly Allee.

Bud graduated as the senior class president from Lodi High School in 1955. He received an outstanding community service award as the Master Counselor for the local DeMolay chapter. Bud went on to graduate from Stanford University at the top of his class in economics before going on to earn his law degree from Boalt Hall at U.C. Berkeley. Upon graduation, he declined a coveted offer in San Francisco to return to "Lovable, Livable Lodi", where he proudly served his community and practiced law for over 50 years. He always demonstrated integrity and genuine care for his clients. A dedicated father, Bud coached his daughters' teams, was always their biggest cheerleader, and steadfastly prioritized being available to them. As a loyal member of Lion's Club, Bud earned the Melvin Jones Fellowship award for his dedication to humanitarian service. He contributed to the enrichment of his beloved town, serving on the Board of Hutchins Street Square, and enjoyed providing counsel as a Director on the Board of Farmer's & Merchant's Bank. He was especially proud of his work representing the San Joaquin County Water District. Alongside his extraordinary work ethic, Bud also relished in leisure time cultivating his bountiful garden and participating as a member of the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. As an Elder and an active congregant at Zion Lutheran Church, Bud experienced immeasurable joy in his involvement with his church community.

Bud's strong moral character, relentless can-do spirit, and enthusiasm for all he did and for all whom he served have left an indelible impression on the hearts of all who knew him. Above all else, Bud cherished his family who will keep his beloved memory alive in their hearts forever. He was the devoted husband of Mariane (Mehlhaff) Adams, and adoring father of Tahni Morell of Hingham, MA, Kristi Andrews of Placerville, CA and stepchildren, Tara and Parker Beeman, Char Rostomily and Chuck York. Bud is also survived by his former wife, Vickie Mayo, and his grandchildren, Julia, Michael and Matthew Morell and Gracen and Nevaeh Andrews. He is predeceased by his parents, former wife, Rose Adams, and son-in-law, Paul Morell.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Collins Family Funeral Home,123 N. School Street, Lodi, CA. The Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am, 105 S. Ham Ln. in Lodi. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's memory can be made to Zion Lutheran Church.