Mary Susanna Berger Shinn (aka) Sue Shinn, was born December 8th, 1927 to Rev. and Mrs. Gideon G. Berger in Petaluma, CA. . Living there for 7 years and in Chico, CA. for 7 years. She graduated from Vallejo High School in Vallejo CA.. In 1945 she continued her schooling at College of the Pacific now UOP, as a music/voice major until her marriage to Everett H. Shinn (Bud) in 1949.

While raising her family on the homestead property with her husband Bud, she continued with her love of music by giving voice and piano lessons, teaching music at country schools and directing choir , including twenty five years as music director for the united Congregational Church. She loved singing , playing the piano and composing music e.g. anthems, pop, blues and especially a piano concerto "My Mokolume" and a Christmas cantata "Joy! He is Born".

Her greatest joy was her music. Her boundless love were her children, Kathy and Wesley, her entertainment was swimming, golf and bridge.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathryn Shinn Allen, ex- husband E. H. "Bud" Shinn, brothers Dr. Paul G. Berger and Cdr. Chap. John W. Berger. Sue is survived by her son Wesley E. Shinn.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday April 20th at 11:00 at the United Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Building Fund, 1055 S. Sacramento Road, Lodi, 95242, or Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave. Stockton, CA 95204. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019