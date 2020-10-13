Takako June Masui of Lodi, California passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in California to Ryuichi and Masano Masui on June 20, 1935.

Ms. Masui was a lifelong resident of Lodi and attended local schools, graduating from Lodi High School. She worked for many years as an office manager at Plastaket Manufacturing Company, a job she enjoyed immensely.

She was a member of the Lodi Buddhist Church, and was very active in the church administration and activities. She was a superb cook and an avid gardener with a particular penchant for growing beautiful orchids. June loved music and was an accomplished violinist in her youth. She had a particular appreciation of classical music and shared her passion for music with all. She loved traveling in the US and internationally and was extremely social and treasured visiting with friends and family to host dinner parties, play card games and her laugh and sparkling personality will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Sachiko Ugawa, Ruth Alegata, Joyce Motoyama, Helen Kobashi and Tina Merrill.

The family thanks Brookdale Lodi and Vitas Hospice Care for their compassion and professionalism. Due to the pandemic, services will take place at a later date.

