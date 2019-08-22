|
Tami Renee Topham, age 46, passed away August 15, 2019. Tami was born and raised in Lodi, California. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1991 and attained a bachelor's degree in Business from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Upon graduation, she began working for Bowman & Company, LLC in Stockton, California as a staff accountant. She obtained her CPA license in 2000 and continued her work at Bowman & Company until her passing.
Tami was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. In addition to being devoted to her immediate and extended family, she took on various leadership roles in school parent organizations at Woodbridge Elementary, Millswood Middle School, and Lodi High School. She also was an active volunteer at First United Methodist Church of Lodi. Tami enjoyed planning memorable family vacations and participating in the life of her community.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Benjamin and Geraldine Schaffer, and Theodore and Selma Entzi. She is survived by her husband of 21 years Jonathan Topham, her two children Trevor and Jack Topham, her parents Richard and Gaylene Entzi, sisters Cindy Mettler and Lisa Squires (Daniel), aunts Connie Gooden (Andrew), Nancy Hyske (Kenneth), and Benae Schmidt (Craig), in-laws Larry and Sharen Topham, sister-in-law Kristy Topham (Creston Creswell), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Tami's life will be held at First United Methodist Church located at 200 W. Oak St. in Lodi, California at 1:00pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019. A reception will follow at Wine & Roses located at 2505 W. Turner Rd, Lodi, California.
In lieu of flowers please consider supporting any of the following charities that were important to Tami and her family:
UCSF Melanoma Center makeagift.ucsf.edu (Click "Direct your gift to a specific area" and use code B0997IMO1078117 in the "Other" category), Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Orfalea College of Business https://tinyurl.com/CPAccounting, or First United Methodist Church for SSP Camperships.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, 2019