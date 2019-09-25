|
|
Tawni Monique Barela was born into this world June 29, 1992 and went home to be with God Sunday, September 15, 2019, surrounded by family.
Her entire purpose in life was being a mother to her beautiful daughter, Rylee Austen Guerrero, who just turned 3.
Tawni was full of life, loved by all, and was there for any of her friends and family that ever needed her. Her laughter will be remembered by everyone that knew her, and she will forever be missed.
Tawni was preceded in death by her papa, Michael Youdall and her step grandpa, Kirby Quaschnick. She is survived by her daughter, Rylee Austen Guerrero; her mother, Melissa Youdall; her father, Tomas Barela; her sister, Cassidy Youdall; her brother, Michael Youdall; her nana, Susan Youdall Quascnick; her grandparents, Tomas and Jennifer Barela; her aunts, Jessica (Justin) Evans and Dawn (Mark) Thompson; her uncle Scott (Summer) Youdall and many cousins.
Services will be held Friday, September 27, 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave, Lodi, CA 95240, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made at Bank of the West c/o Rylee Austen Guerrero.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2019