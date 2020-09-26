1/1
Ted Kenneth Wojnar
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With a heavy heart, on September 22, 2020 Ted Kenneth Wojnar at the age of 70 passed away peacefully in his sleep. Son of late Thadeusz and Viola Wojnar, Ted was born in Lowell Massachusetts and moved to Lodi, California in 1953 as a young boy. He has been a long standing resident of Lodi ever since.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, golf and spending time with family and friends. One of his favorite things was to bring the great grandchildren doughnuts early in the morning. He was employed at Oakridge Vineyards for 49 years until he retired 4 years ago.
Ted is survived by his three children, Monica K. Wojnar-Benyo, Tabatha R. Salmon and Timothy D. Wojnar; 4 grandchildren, Kadie, Khloe, Kylee and Sara; 3 great grandchildren; and two nieces, Kim Sutherland and Jennifer Haines. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cynthia Sutherland.
A small family gathering will take place at a later date. There will be no service per his request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved