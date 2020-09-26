With a heavy heart, on September 22, 2020 Ted Kenneth Wojnar at the age of 70 passed away peacefully in his sleep. Son of late Thadeusz and Viola Wojnar, Ted was born in Lowell Massachusetts and moved to Lodi, California in 1953 as a young boy. He has been a long standing resident of Lodi ever since.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, golf and spending time with family and friends. One of his favorite things was to bring the great grandchildren doughnuts early in the morning. He was employed at Oakridge Vineyards for 49 years until he retired 4 years ago.

Ted is survived by his three children, Monica K. Wojnar-Benyo, Tabatha R. Salmon and Timothy D. Wojnar; 4 grandchildren, Kadie, Khloe, Kylee and Sara; 3 great grandchildren; and two nieces, Kim Sutherland and Jennifer Haines. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cynthia Sutherland.

A small family gathering will take place at a later date. There will be no service per his request.

