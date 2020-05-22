Teresa Vaccarezza, 61, of Linden, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and her special angel.
Teresa was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed gardening and cooking. She had the most beautiful flower gardens. She loved to listen to music and dance.
Teresa is preceded in death by her father, James Glenn; step-father, Thomas Mackey; father-in-law, Johnny Vaccarezza; and youngest sister, Christine Scatena.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Albert Vaccarezza; son, Luciano Vaccarezza; mother, Brenda Mackey; sisters, Jeri Fitchette (Ray) and Toni Glenn; brother-in-law, Danny Vaccarezza; mother-in-law, Anna Vaccarezza; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Teresa in the future.
The family asks for any donations to be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 22 to May 28, 2020.