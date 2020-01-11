|
|
Terry Franzone, of Lodi California, stepped from this life into eternity with Jesus on January 7, 2020. She was born in Stockton on December 30, 1953 to David and Angelina Gomez.
She grew up in Stockton and attended St. Mary's high school where she met her husband Ric Franzone. They shared 46 years of married life together. They have 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Terry worked in the food industry for 44 years, dedicating 25 years of service to Pacific Coast Producers of Lodi. Terry most enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her kids, son in laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Terry had a warm loving heart and loved to crotchet blankets for loved ones. She had a way of making people feel like they were family and always welcomed in her home. Terry loved to cook for her family and friends, especially tacos. She will be deeply missed.
Terry is preceded into heaven by her parents, David and Angelina Gomez; and brother, Richard David Gomez. She is survived by her husband, Ric Franzone; children, Kara Gomez, Matthew Franzone (JD Williams), Natalie Brunell (David); grandchildren, Albert Gomez Jr. (Ciera), Allin Gomez, Angelina Gomez, Alijah Gomez, Andrew Brunell, Isabella Brunell and Malik Tayamen and great grandchildren Cleo Gomez and Carter Tayamen.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the in loving memory of Terry's mother. Funeral will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Park at 1pm in the Vineyard Chapel. Reception to follow.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2020