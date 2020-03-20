|
Terry Lance Halvorson, Sr. passed away March 12, 2020, at the age of 77. Terry was born in North Dakota on June 25, 1942 to Arthur and Inez Halvorson. He lived the majority of his life in Stockton, CA and loved to vacation in Lake Tahoe.
Terry served our country in the National Guard. He was funny, outgoing and a social butterfly. He loved to golf and play pool.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Inez Halvorson; wife, Jackie Elaine Halvorson; as well as, close friends, Darryl Miller and Dennis Guillieri.
He is survived by his son, Terry Halvorson, Jr.; daughter, Tanya (Halvorson) Fuhrman; and son-in-law, Mike Fuhrman; grandchildren, Seth Fuhrman, Kade Fuhrman and Reid Fuhrman; brother, Virgil Halvorson; sister, Pam Amestoy and honorary son, Billy Rau.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020