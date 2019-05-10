Born to Leo and Cally Anagnos, Ted grew up in Lodi, CA with his brother Steve and sister Katherine. The truest education of his life came in his early years. His father Leo, a no-nonsense, unapologetic disciplinarian, lived by a strict code of moral principles, and demanded the same from his three children. Ted spent every day of his life honoring the level of expectation that Leo set forth, and exemplifying his mother Cally's most endearing quality: her selfless penchant for giving.

A beloved and active member of the community, Ted gave his time and unwavering commitment to his many loves: his clients, his student-athletes, his community, his friends, and his family.

Over many years, Ted built a reputation on his willingness to give, and equally, his unwillingness to compromise his own integrity. He generously offered his time, expertise, mentorship, tough love, and perhaps most notably amongst his closest peers, an unbridled opinion rooted in his unparalleled ability to always see the big picture.

Ted's impact was far-reaching. His passion and conviction were both contagious and inspiring, leaving an indelible impact on the lives of the countless young men he coached, and the many men and women that had the privilege of calling him a friend.

Ted is survived by his biggest sources of pride: his wife Susan and two sons, Christopher and Tony. At his core, he was a humble man with a healthy disdain for recognition and acclaim. But when it came to his family, he was shamelessly boastful. As he so eloquently put it, "...if I hadn't met Susan, I probably would have wound up being a bum."

Friends, family, and anyone touched by his life, please join the Anagnos family to rejoice in the admiration and gratitude for a truly exceptional man. A celebration of life will be held at the Merlot Room, located in Downtown Lodi, at 23 West Elm Street on Sunday, May 19th from 1-5PM. In lieu of flowers, the Anagnos family requests donations be made to Saint Basil's Greek Orthodox Church.