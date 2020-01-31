|
Theresa Barile Spreafico passed from this world into Christ's presence on January 23, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born Theresa Barile in Boston, Massachusetts, Theresa later moved with her family to Fresno, California. Theresa was the youngest of eight children, enjoying a rich and full family life in the company of her parents, brothers and one sister.
Theresa had a wonderful life including a successful career in education. Theresa is dearly remembered as a beloved third grade teacher in Clarksburg, California, as well as later working for LUSD as an ESL Coordinator. Theresa was a fiercely loyal, passionate and tenacious individual who had charm, character and many talents and abilities. She accomplished many wonderful things, both professionally as well as personally. Theresa loved her family first and foremost and reveled in her role of wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, James Spreafico. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Steve) Isaak; her son, Kurt (Shelley) Siebert; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Theresa's life and legacy is a testament to God's love, grace and mercy, above all else. A solid faith and relationship with God sustained her through her life of 84 years. Theresa's outlook and perspective will live on as we strive to follow her example in helping and loving others, giving to those less fortunate, and exemplifying the One who we revere as Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
Family services will be private. All glory, laud and honor to Jesus Christ the King.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020