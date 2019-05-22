Thomas "Tommy" William Anderson died suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Lodi at the age of 32. Tommy was born on May 13, 1986, in Sacramento, California, to William and Theresa (Schick) Anderson. He grew up in Lodi and attended Lodi schools. As a child he enjoyed playing baseball as well as soccer. He was an active participant in Boy Scouts, beginning as a Tiger Cub. He was a member of Troop 199 in Lodi.

During his high school years, Tommy enjoyed singing in the Lodi High School choir as well as offering technical support with the drama program.

He attended and was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church where, on December 14, 2008, he married Erica Gibbons. They made their home in Lodi until Erica's sudden and untimely death in October, 2009.

Tom later met and fell in love with Sharon Alexander of Paso Robles. They were married in 2011.

After working at Lowes, in both Lodi and Tucson, AZ, Tom worked for General Mills in Lodi for several years. He then began his career in the auto sales industry at several different dealerships, working as a salesman, finance manager and, at the time of his death, Sales Manager at Lodi Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Tommy was a true believer in the magic of Christmas, listening to Christmas music starting in the month of May. He loved all things Disney, visiting Disneyland over 24 times throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed golfing, taking his children to the zoo, family BBQ's and taking late night trips to Target and Walmart with his sister, Kristen.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 7 years, Sharon, 3 children, his parents, grandmother Ella Schick, sister Kristen Lewis (Matthew), nephews (Mason, Jayden, Connor and Evan Lewis), several aunts, uncles and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Erica, grandfather Lee Roy Schick, and recently his uncle Gary Anderson.

A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Lodi.

Tommy's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to family and friends for the continuous love, prayers and support that has been shown to them during these difficult past months. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 22 to May 28, 2019