Thomas Jeffrey "Tommy" Bandelin, 66, of Kerrville, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his home. Born in Lodi, California, he was the son of Thomas Edwin Bandelin and Rosemary Forsythe Bandelin. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1971 and was a member of the swim and water polo teams. He attended Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana and worked as a produce broker in various parts of California and the northeast. For several years he served as the director of The Solution in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tommy was kind-hearted and had a great sense of humor. Flip-flops, shorts and hoodies were his favorite clothing. He loved the music of Michael McDonald, Beth Neilsen Chapman and Bonnie Raitt as well as the Doobie Brothers, Boz Scaggs, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Edwin Bandelin and Rosemary Forsythe Bandelin.
He is survived by his sister Janis Bandelin and brother-in-law Bill Fitzpatrick of Greenville, South Carolina; his niece Molly Fitzpatrick of Boulder, Colorado; and his brother David Bandelin of Hollviken, Sweden.
A Celebration of Life service was held at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, TX. The interment of his ashes will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on 1055 S. Lower Sacramento Road in Lodi, California sometime in 2020.
Memorials may be made to FAVOR Greenville on 355 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607 http://favorgreenville.org/
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2019