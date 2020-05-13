Thomas Joseph Duffy, beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away suddenly and peacefully in his home on May 8, 2020 in Lodi, CA. He was 59 years old.
Thomas, a devoted family man, is survived by his wife, Jennifer Duffy (Bliske); parents, Yvonne and James Duffy; his son, Joseph Duffy (Keri); granddaughter, Grace Duffy; son, Daniel Duffy (Anne Marie); grandson, Eason; and daughter, Elizabeth St. Clair (Aaron); and friend of the family – like a son, Kendal Ragland; his brother, John Duffy; sister, Sharon Hamel; sister-in-law, Danielle Duffy, and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He loved generously and in return was deeply loved by his large family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. He now joins his brother Michael Duffy who preceded him in death.
Thomas was born in Whittier, CA on August 13, 1960. He graduated from Whittier High School. He became a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers after graduating from Rio Honda College. He was proud of his work in the refrigeration industry which included Adohr Farms Dairy, Certified Grocers, and Dreyer's Ice Cream. Currently, he had just celebrated his 25th anniversary of steadfast employment with Raley's.
Thomas was a faithful member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was immensely proud of his sons' military services and achievements. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, bicycling, and being with friends.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private farewell at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Catholic Charities or The Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 13 to May 19, 2020.