St Joachim Catholic Church
13392 Lockeford Ranch Dr
Lockeford, CA 95237
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joachim Catholic Church
Lockeford, CA
A celebration of life for Thomas W. Sullivan, 94, a native of San Francisco and resident of Lodi will be held at 12 pm. April 26 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Lockeford, CA.
Sullivan was a social work volunteer at Health for All and St Mary's Dining Room in Lodi. His loving spouse Kathryne C. Sullivan, a native of Glenham, South Dakota, preceded him.
Thomas Sullivan was a social worker for forty years. He was a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, Boston College Graduate School of Social Work and the University of Minnesota School of Health and Mental Health Administration. He served as director of United Ways on the Pacific Coast and Continuing Community Care, Riverside County Mental Health. He spent a sabbatical at Mount Angel Benedictine Abbey and the Franciscans, Covenant program. From 1983 to 1997 he assisted the homeless mentally ill throughout the county for the San Joaquin County Mental Health Department.
Thomas served in WWII with the 5th Marine Div., 13th Marines H Battery, at Iwo Jima and received the Purple Heart while a radioman forward observer. Later he was in the University of California V-12 program as an officer candidate until it was discontinued.
Imelda M, Sullivan; friends and companions, children Monica, Moira, Jerome Sullivan, and Alanna Greenham and three grandchildren, Stephanie Sullivan, Emma and Tess Greenham, four nieces Dianne Bonino, Cathy Donnelly McAvoy, and Heidi Huber, three nephews Terry and Tim Donnelly and Curtis Huber survive Sullivan. His parents Florence and Thomas Sullivan, sister Patricia Mazza and brother Leonard Sullivan preceded him.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019
