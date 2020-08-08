Timothy Louis Vallem ('Toby'), 79, passed away on August 1, 2020 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. After a 2-year battle with Parkinson's Disease, his fragile body succumbed to multiple blood clots and cardiac arrest. His family was by his side during his final hours.
Born in Lodi, California, he was the son of Louis Vernon Vallem and Anne Lois Vallem. Tim was proud to be a lifetime resident of his beloved Lodi. He could not walk down a street without knowing most everyone he passed. He knew the streets by heart and he could recite the town's history verbatim.
Tim was a United States Air Force veteran, serving at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas as a Jet Engine Mechanic. Holding various jobs during his lifetime, from Sales Manager at Braley Dodge to Loan Officer at Morris Plan of California and also at Mid-Cal National Bank, to Assistant VP of Union Safe Bank, owner of Rathgeb's Ice Cream Parlor, TJ & The Duck Restaurant, Lodi Avenue Books and Old Town Antiques, he ended his working years as a realtor.
Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anne, he is survived by his brother, Richard Bradley Vallem (Bobbi); his son (his 'Tiger'), Kevin Louis Vallem (Tracie); his daughter (his 'Punkin'), Michele Jo Anne Pettersen (Scott); his grandchildren, Krystal Vallem, Kayla Uribe (Rudy), Peter Moreno Jr (Erica), and Alexi Sanchez (Mark); his great-grandchildren, AJ Reyes, Eliannah Hernandez, Levi Kurylowicz, Olivia Moreno and Noah Sanchez; the love of his life, Carla Vallem; his Arizona kids, Randy and Lori Dawson, and various extended relatives.
All who knew Tim experienced his gift to gab. He had a lifetime of stories to tell and more knowledge than most. His battle with Parkinson's was robbing him of the ability to speak, as well as the capability to continue living on his own along the banks of the Mokelumne River. His home was his refuge, complete with a boat dock, a yard full of treasures (50+ anchors!), an ancient boat horn to blow at speeding jet skiers and a houseful of treasured mementos from generations past. While his home was full of antiques, artifacts and everything nautical, the most precious keepsakes his family have found include his mother's daily diaries, love notes saved from Carla, and every letter his children ever sent to him.
His only request these past few years was to never be in a care home. While there is much heartache at the suddenness of his passing, his family believes the good Lord took him home before he lost any more of his freedoms. May he rest peacefully until they are united again one day.
Words from his song to his son, 'Oh Danny Boy':
"And I shall hear, tho' soft you tread above me?And all my grave will warm and sweeter be?For you will bend and tell me that you love me?And I shall sleep in peace until you come to me."
His family extends gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Lodi Memorial Hospital, UC Davis Medical center and to Dr. Amrick Sidhu, for their loving and respectful care of him.
In memory of Tim, and in support of helping others who are also battling this heartbreaking disease, donations may be made to any Parkinson's charity.
In honor of his pride for his son, donations may also be made to WFJ, Warriors for Jesus, an organization near and dear to both he and his son's heart.
WFJ, Warriors for Jesus, Kevin Vallem: https://www.facebook.com/warriorsforjesusstockton/
or The Cross: 641 N. Anteros Avenue, Stockton, CA 95215.
The Warriors for Jesus Motorcycle Ministry believes that the best way to help end the cycle of poverty, crime and substance abuse is to take a proactive approach to outreach. They provide a number of free services within their local communities and they minister at several recovery programs throughout the county.