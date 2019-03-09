Home

Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
Titika Stathatos Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Titika Stathatos announces her passing, on Saturday March 2, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Titika was born in Mavrata, Kefalonia-Greece on March 15, 1921. She traveled to Philadelphia when coming to America, and then to Lodi, California to make her life with her husband, Kosmos. Titika retired from Pacific Coast Producers after 25 years of employment. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, cooking and spending time with her family. She was an extremely dedicated Mother and Grandmother. Titika will forever be remembered by her daughter, Stamatoula Stathatos, and her grandchildren, Mark Boehme (Fannya, Nicholas, Abigail), Aubrey Pratt (Antonio, Olivia), her great-grandchildren, and her sister, Antonia Komis. As well as by numerous nieces and nephews. Titika was predeceased by her husband, Kosmos Stathatos.
A Funeral Service in Memory of Titika will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00a.m., at Cherokee Memorial Park, in the Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.The burial will follow and a viewing is available before the services begin.
For those who would like to send flowers, you may do so by sending them to the Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019
