1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Todd William Berg passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. His loss has had a profound impact on those who knew and loved him.

Todd was born on September 8, 1972 in Lodi, California to Ronald Phillip Berg and Karen Lee Berg. He was a complete joy and a delightful son to his parents. He had a generous heart and a kind spirit. He grew up in Clements, California where he lived with his parents and his sister, Nikki. He was actively involved in 4H and participated in multiple sports throughout his school years.

Todd attended St. Anne's Catholic School and graduated from Lodi High School. He continued his education at California State University, Fresno and graduated with a B.A. in Psychology. He then went on to receive his Doctorate in Pharmacy from the Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at University of the Pacific. He was a member of APhA-ASP which helped him develop his exceptional leadership skills. He worked as a pharmacist for 21 years; his current employer was U.C. Davis Health.

Todd met his wife, Wendi Bond, in college, and they married in 1994. They eventually moved to the Sierra Nevada Mountains where they lived with their precious kitties, Tabitha and Fiona.

One of Todd's greatest pleasures in life was spending time outdoors whether he was hiking, camping, or at his cabin in Tamarack. He also enjoyed tinkering on his computers, watching movies, or reading a great science fiction novel. Todd could often be found in the kitchen creating culinary delights for family and friends. Cooking was one of his greatest talents.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Phillip Berg. He is survived by his wife, Wendi, his mother, Karen, and his sister, Nikki (Bud) Blankenship. He is also survived by his nieces, Kaylee (Steven) Watt and Jessica Blankenship and extended family who love him dearly.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Collins Family Funeral Home at 123 N. School Street in Lodi. Immediately following the services there will be a celebration of Todd's life at Nikki and Bud Blankenship's home at 26076 N. Mackville Road, Clements, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Todd's name to WellSpace Health, Pals No Kill Shelter in Lodi, or National Resources Defense Council.

Todd was a bright light in our lives and will be sorely missed. He will live on forever in our hearts, our minds, and our many treasured memories. We love you, Todd, and may you rest in peace.