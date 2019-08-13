|
Tomacita M. Ornelas, 75, of Lodi, passed away on August 10, 2019 in Lodi.
Tomacita (Tommie) was born in Upland, CA to Frank and Mary Ornelas on May 18, 1944. She worked at Pacific Coast Producers for many years. She loved spending time with her family; cooking and sharing her recipes.
Tomacita is preceded in death by her father, Frank Ornelas; her mother, Mary Ornelas; sisters, Helen Adora, Rosalinda Ramos, Ruby Ornelas, Angelina Ornelas, Adelina Ornelas, and Martha Ornelas; brothers, Ausencio Ornelas, Frank Ornelas, Albert Ornelas, Larry Ornelas, and Danny Ornelas.
Tomacita is survived by the children she raised, Elisa Mello, Lydia (Albert) Flores, Joe Ramos; goddaughter, Rita L. Officer; siblings, Rita (John) Craig, Richard (Juana) Ornelas, Ernie Ornelas, Aurthur Ornelas, and Edmond Ornelas; and many grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Lodi Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 1 to 6 p.m., with a rosary to follow. Funeral services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019