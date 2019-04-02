Tomi Patrice Havanis-Hudmon, 58, of Lodi, California, passed away in her home on March 24, 2018. Tomi was born on March 31, 1960 in Whittier, California, the daughter of Thomas and Dorothy Havanis. She is survived by her children Rachel (29) and David (25) Hudmon of Lodi, California, and her brother Kelly Havanis and his family of West Covina, California.

Tomi was a proud alumni of Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights, California class of 1978. She attended Mt. San Antonio College before starting her long career in Office Management with many companies in Southern California before finally settling in Lodi in 1988.

Tomi was a true California girl. If she could live near the beach she would. A sweet soul, an enormous heart, a constant smile, and a deep love for everyone who entered her life. These are a few things that can explain the amazing woman and mother she was. Tomi was a book lover, an animal lover,and a food lover, but the love she expressed most of all was for her two children, Rachel and David. She was their best friend, their #1 fan, and not a day would go by that she wouldn't check on them and see how their day was going. On the nights she couldn't sleep she would send them heartfelt notes just to remind them how much love she had in her heart for them. Her children were her first thought when she woke and the last thought before sleep. Tomi took great pride in watching her children grow and experience life.

Tomi's generous heart knew no bounds! She helped anyone and everyone, even when she herself had so little to share, she found a way to make a difference. She would have adopted any and every dog she came across, but settled on just adoring her own puppies. Her warm caring heart will be greatly missed by so many!

An Open House in honor of Tomi will be held on Friday, April 5th, 2019, at Church of Latter Day Saints, 1510 W. Century Blvd., Lodi, CA, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in her honor to the Lodi City Animal Shelter, 1345 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi, CA, 95242.