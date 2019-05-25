|
Tony Ray Heathington of Stockton, California, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 21st at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Heathington. Tony is survived by his father Ray Heathington, sister Shelly Smoak and his four children; daughter Toni Berning, and sons Christopher Heathington, Bo Heathington, and Richard Heathington.
Tony enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He loved to fish, hunt, gambling and playing bingo. He was an avid fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles and the San Francisco Giants.
Tony was a member of the Cement Masons Local 400 for 20 years
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. Memorial will follow at 11:00am at Salvation Army 525 W. Lockeford St. Lodi, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 25 to May 31, 2019