1/1
Tonya Marie Arnaiz
1967-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonya Marie Arnaiz was born in Stockton, CA on September 15, 1967 and became an angel on July 16, 2020. Tonya was a very beloved daughter to Mickey and Maria Howard and a loving mother to Angelina Arnaiz, Nicholas Arnaiz, and Elizabeth Arnaiz. Tonya had a smile that could light up the whole room the minute you walked in and the most caring heart you could ever come across, the love she had for others was unconditional. Tonya was very dedicated to her kids, family, and friends, as well as her students at live oak elementary school where she worked as a classroom aide. Tonya enjoyed the simple things in life like nature, going and watching her kids at sporting events and just sitting back and enjoying good music. She had a beautiful soul and never once wavered from her faith. Whether she meant to or not, she made a difference in everyone's life she came across. Tonya will be missed by many but her love will always continue on giving. Tonya's funeral will be August 21st at the Catholic Cemetery in Stockton, Ca., at 3pm. All those who knew her are welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved