Tonya Marie Arnaiz was born in Stockton, CA on September 15, 1967 and became an angel on July 16, 2020. Tonya was a very beloved daughter to Mickey and Maria Howard and a loving mother to Angelina Arnaiz, Nicholas Arnaiz, and Elizabeth Arnaiz. Tonya had a smile that could light up the whole room the minute you walked in and the most caring heart you could ever come across, the love she had for others was unconditional. Tonya was very dedicated to her kids, family, and friends, as well as her students at live oak elementary school where she worked as a classroom aide. Tonya enjoyed the simple things in life like nature, going and watching her kids at sporting events and just sitting back and enjoying good music. She had a beautiful soul and never once wavered from her faith. Whether she meant to or not, she made a difference in everyone's life she came across. Tonya will be missed by many but her love will always continue on giving. Tonya's funeral will be August 21st at the Catholic Cemetery in Stockton, Ca., at 3pm. All those who knew her are welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store