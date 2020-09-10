Tyler Lee Nishimoto was born January 6th, 1999 and taken from us on Sept 4th, 2020 by a horrific accident. He was loved by his amazing grandfather, Ed Nishimoto and grandmother Patsy Roberts. Now joining his loved ones Ralph "Bud" Odell and Kathy Nishimoto.
He was a loving son to Eddie Nishimoto and Kristy O'Dell; brother to Casey Reynolds and Jenna Reynolds; nephew to Robbie Garcia, Randy, Richard and Buddy O'Dell; cousin to Christian, Alina, Mariah, and Justin.
Tyler was loved and cared for by so many friends and family; he was the light of any room he walked into. We truly appreciate all the love and support that has been shown through this hard time.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.