1/1
Tyler Lee Nishimoto
1999-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler Lee Nishimoto was born January 6th, 1999 and taken from us on Sept 4th, 2020 by a horrific accident. He was loved by his amazing grandfather, Ed Nishimoto and grandmother Patsy Roberts. Now joining his loved ones Ralph "Bud" Odell and Kathy Nishimoto.
He was a loving son to Eddie Nishimoto and Kristy O'Dell; brother to Casey Reynolds and Jenna Reynolds; nephew to Robbie Garcia, Randy, Richard and Buddy O'Dell; cousin to Christian, Alina, Mariah, and Justin.
Tyler was loved and cared for by so many friends and family; he was the light of any room he walked into. We truly appreciate all the love and support that has been shown through this hard time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved