Ursula Pomiba passed on July 16, 2020. She was born in Silesia, Germany. She went to nursing school and became a surgical nurse. Ursula met her husband during The Berlin Airlift. They married at the Rhein Main Airbase Chapel on July 12, 1950, and resided at many places in the U.S. and overseas. She was a member of The Gold Star Wives of America and The Auxiliary of the D.A.V. Ursula or "Ulla" as her friends would call her, loved animals, nature, and cooking. She had an extraordinary ability to make plants thrive, creating amazing gardens and landscapes wherever she lived. By honoring and understanding nature, she was able to harness the power of what it truly meant to have a "green thumb". She also had a natural knack in the kitchen, making the simplest of foods burst with flavor! Throughout her life she showed her love for family and friends through her culinary and green thumb talents, generously creating countless meals and sharing the bounty of her gardens, and fruit and nut trees. Ursula also generously donated to foundations such as the ASPCA and Disabled Veterans. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Pomiba in 1992, and her son Uwe-Bernd in 2014. She is survived by her granddaughter Janine. Her burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store