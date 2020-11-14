Valerie Irene Rodni passed away November 6, 2020 from cancer. She was born in Lodi, California on August 28, 1945, as part of a large family, to Enoch and Irene Nantt.
Valerie graduated from Lodi Union High School, before attending San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento State College. In 1967, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and dedicated 39 years of service with San Joaquin and Sacramento counties.
She was a member of the United Congregational Christian Church of Lodi and was a generous and compassionate Christian. Family and friends will remember Valerie (nickname: Spitfire) as a loving wife, mother and sister; a great cook, a lover of shopping, shoes, antiques and traveling with her husband. Valerie hosted decades of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter family dinners.
Valerie is survived by her husband, James Rodni; daughter, Kirsten Preszler; step-daughter, Lisa Bowman (Sam); sisters, Marilyn Clemons, Karin Nantt, Cheryl Estes, Diane Nantt, Patricia Nassimbene; step-sister, Marlene Taylor; brothers, Eugene Nantt (Sandi) and William Nantt. She is also survived by nieces, Stephanie Sandy, Jamie Clark, Emily Nantt, Hailey Nantt and Stacy McAlpine; nephews, Steven Nantt, Alex Estes, William Estes and Chad Jackson; as well as numerous extended family members, including Susan Stebner, Julie Row and David Preszler.
Given the social distancing requirements, no services are planned at this time.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2020.