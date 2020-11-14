Valerie Irene Rodni passed away November 6, 2020 from cancer. She was born in Lodi, California on August 28, 1945, as part of a large family, to Enoch and Irene Nantt.

Valerie graduated from Lodi Union High School, before attending San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento State College. In 1967, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and dedicated 39 years of service with San Joaquin and Sacramento counties.

She was a member of the United Congregational Christian Church of Lodi and was a generous and compassionate Christian. Family and friends will remember Valerie (nickname: Spitfire) as a loving wife, mother and sister; a great cook, a lover of shopping, shoes, antiques and traveling with her husband. Valerie hosted decades of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter family dinners.

Valerie is survived by her husband, James Rodni; daughter, Kirsten Preszler; step-daughter, Lisa Bowman (Sam); sisters, Marilyn Clemons, Karin Nantt, Cheryl Estes, Diane Nantt, Patricia Nassimbene; step-sister, Marlene Taylor; brothers, Eugene Nantt (Sandi) and William Nantt. She is also survived by nieces, Stephanie Sandy, Jamie Clark, Emily Nantt, Hailey Nantt and Stacy McAlpine; nephews, Steven Nantt, Alex Estes, William Estes and Chad Jackson; as well as numerous extended family members, including Susan Stebner, Julie Row and David Preszler.

Given the social distancing requirements, no services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store