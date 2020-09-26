Vance Eugene Durnil, age 91, went to be with the Lord peacefully on September 5, 2020 at Vienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lodi, Ca. The family appreciates the great care he received.Vance was born on March 2, 1929 to Leonard and Inez Durnil in Leola, South Dakota and he had 1 brother, Keith Durnil. Vance grew up in South Dakota. He entered the Air Force on March 24, 1951 and served 4 years in the Korean war. In 1956 he moved to Garden Grove, Ca where he opened Vance's restaurant. There, he met his future wife, June De Sena. They married in 1964 and Vance became an instant dad to her six children .The family moved to Fountain Valley, Ca and in 1967, he opened a second Vance's restaurant in Stanton, Ca. He was very active in the community there and in 1989 he joined the Chamber of Commerce, serving for 5 years. He served as president from 1985 to 1986. Vance operated both restaurants until 1969 when he sold the Garden Grove location and the family moved to Anaheim.In 1991, he and June moved to Cleveland, Oklahoma where the couples' oldest son lived. After some health issues, Vance and June moved into a mobile home in Lodi, Ca so they would be near their twin daughters. After June passed away in 2014, Vance moved to the Vintage, an independent living facility and began attending Quail Lakes Baptist church in Stockton. Then in 2017, due to his health requiring more care, he moved to Vienna Nursing and Rehab and lived there until his passing. While there he had numerous outings and visits from his daughters and other family members. Vance, a Christian, is now rejoicing in his eternal home in heaven. Vance was preceded in death by his wife, June; two sons, Thomas De Sena and Spencer De Sena; and his nephew, Rodney Durnil. Vance is survived by his son, Frank De Sena; 3 daughters, Carrie Kashner, Lynn Taylor, and Cydelle May; sister in law, Ola Hawk; daughter-in-laws, Kathy De Sena and Maria De Sena; and niece, Linda Larsen. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eaton Funeral Home of Modesto is assisting the family with arrangements. There will not be a public service. The family is putting together a Memory Collection to honor his memory. A family reunion will be planned in the Spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army or Humane Society.

