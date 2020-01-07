|
|
Vaughnita Marlene Twitty, age 87, of Lodi, Passed away suddenly on January 2, 2020, 7 days short of her 88th birthday. She died from complications of Influenza A and Congestive Heart Failure. She was born on January 9, 1932 in Lynn, Arkansas. One of 3 children, she was 5 years old when they made the trek to California.
Vaughnita married her sweet heart at a very young age, Arthur Wayne Twitty in 1947. They were married for 63 years. They made their home in the Victor and Lodi area. Where they raised 5 kids and she prided herself on being a mom and hard working woman for her family. She labored in the fields picking cotton, cherries, and pruned grapes. She worked in packing sheds. In the late 60's she worked at Aldo's Delicatessen. In 1962 she became a cannery worker for Pacific Coast Producers. She worked her way up to floor supervisor. She was employed there up until she could no longer work and had to retire because of her back. She prided herself on working at the cannery so long she was #2 in seniority. Wayne and Vaughnita loved to dance. They enjoyed honking Tonkin at local bars, family day trips to the river, and family dinners every Sunday. They loved that they got a second chance to raise their grandson Tyler. For their 40th Wedding Anniversary one of her favorite highlights was renewing their vows and having a full wedding celebration.
Although they didn't have a lot and worked hard for everything family came first and was everything. Vaughnita's entire life was being devoted to her family as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She was the glue that held our family puzzle together. Wayne and Vaugnita's Legacy was instilled into their 5 children. Who all still reside in Lodi and raised their families in Lodi. They made sure the importance of a strong bonded family was everything.
She loved to bake and cook. She could make something out of nothing and always from scratch. Never had a recipe just a little of this and pinch of that. If she wasn't working you could find her in the kitchen. She also enjoyed watching TV. From talk shows like Jerry Springer, Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons, Golden Girls, Mama's Family, and Dance TV. She loved being a mother but once her grandchildren came along a new love was found. She was the best babysitter. She made sure every grandchild felt special and loved. She was a caregiver to many. After many years working she became a caregiver for her mom, dad, and sister, it was her calling. Her children and grandchildren followed in her steps being her caregiver.
She was preceded in death by mother, Lula Bellamy; father, Paul Bellamy; siblings, James Bellamy and Katherine Valinoti; grandson, Tyler Twitty; and spouse, Wayne Twitty.
She is survived by children, all of Lodi, Darlene Garcia (Rick), Rosy Rathjen (Gil Klipfel), Kathy Hodgin (Ralph), Mike Twitty (Jill), and Richard Twitty; 8 grandchildren, Charles Weber, Jim Weber (Stacy), Lisa Ereth, Robert Rathjen (Monica), Melissa Stroud (Aaron), Kristy Cloward (Nick), Sarah De Fonzo (Jeremy), Ryan Twitty; 19 great-grand children, Randy Weber, Brandi Anderson (Marcus), Samantha Altman (Jason), Thomas Ereth Jr., Hunter and Grayson Weber, Devin, Austin, Bruce Bates, Melody, Ollie, Mason, Noah Cloward, Allison and Kai Rathjen, Drew and Dakota De Fonzo, Abby and Carly Stroud; and a 5th generation this year, Gwendolyn Anderson; as well as, her adoring cat Dory.
Vaughnita's greatest pride and joy was that she knew she raised a loving family that is always there for each other. She was proud of each and every one of us. She was blessed for 7 years living with Melissa and Aaron Stroud. GG became the 5th member of their family. The girls always included her in their pictures they drew and playing. Thank you to all the wonderful caregivers that came into her life. We know that she was dancing into heaven with Tyler and Wayne waiting with open arms to give her the biggest hug.
Friends are invited to visit on Tuesday January 7, from 12pm to 5pm and Wednesday January 8, from 9am to 5pm at Lodi Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held on her birthday Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11am at Lodi Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at Lodi Cemetery. Birthday Celebration life to follow. A virtual register may be signed at www.lodifuneralhome.com, where memories can be shared. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Lodi Funeral Home.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2020