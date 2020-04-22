|
|
Velma June Bouslaugh Elliott was born in Okreek, SD, on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931 to Leon Bouslaugh and Anna Bartlett Bouslaugh. Mom battled Alzheimer's disease for many years. She passed away April 14, 2020 at age 89 in Stockton, CA. She was a retired school bus driver from Stockton Unified.
Velma is survived by all six of her children, Alice Vinson of Fayetteville, NC, Danny Vinson (Dianne) of Marysville, CA, Dawn DeWalt (Denny) of Lodi, CA, Susan Stephenson (Ron) of Modesto, CA, Jeanne Elliott (Charlie) of Pittsburg, KS, and Troy Elliott (Debbie) of Yakima, WA; her grandchildren, Rita, Dana, Kevin, Sara, Mike, Matt, Kenny, Anna, David, Kimberly, Cory, Ron, Troy, Daniel, and Travis; and numerous great grandchildren who knew and loved her dearly. She is also survived by seven siblings, Eugene, Paul, Pauline, Nola, Violet, Frankie, and Irene. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Edward, Margaret, Helen, and Raymond; and her grandson, Charles.
Mom's family moved to Yakima, WA around 1938, then to Sweet Home, OR when she was a teen. Her father always had horses for logging and mom never lost her love for riding. At age 18, she traveled to New York and Yankee Stadium with the Witnesses. Mom loved family, friends, fishing, and games. Many nights were spent playing dominoes, poker, or pinochle. Mom loved people and made many lifelong friends. She would drop whatever she was doing to spend time with them. She was always there for us, taking the greatest joy in our triumphs and to help when we'd fall. She'd fish, camp, and play baseball any time, any day. She loved to get out and see people, mountains, and rivers. Mom spent hours in her garden. She'd can vegetables and any fruit she could get her hands on.
Mom, you will be loved and remembered, always.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020