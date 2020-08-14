Velma Darlene (Vel) Headley went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 27, 2020. She passed peacefully, at the age of 83, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Velma was born on June 29, 1937 in Stockton, California, the second of five children born to Clarence Eugene and Dorothy Orleathe (Potter) Scharbrough. After the divorce and remarriages of her parents, five more siblings were born.
Velma attended school in Lodi, California where she loved twirling her baton as the school's drum majorette. Married at 17, she was completely devoted to raising her five children, sons Wesley Bernard (Kathy), Craig Allen (Karen), Richard Dennis, Christopher Allen aka Jack Vale (Sherry) and daughter Carol Ann (Mel) Brewster who have always been so proud of their beautiful, young mother.
As a homemaker, Velma took in ironing to help make ends meet and began most of her days exercising with Jack La Lane. She loved singing around the house and often would break out spontaneously in song. Little Goldie Goldfish was a favorite which has been enjoyed by children and grandchildren alike.
Vel worked for many years as a secretary for Century Assembly Christian School in Lodi, where she served and adored the students, parents and faculty, touching hearts and lives of all ages. She was strong, sensitive, fun and loving.
Vel is survived by her brother, Jim; sister, Lawana (Lou) Fields; three half brothers, a half sister, five children, twenty grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A beautiful example of Matthew 22:37-39, Vel loved Jesus with all of her heart and she dearly loved people. She had many friends and was always quick to lend a helping hand, an attentive ear and a kind word. She had no favorites, or rather, everyone was her favorite! She will be dearly missed by so many, but we are comforted by the promise to be together forever in eternity as this life is only a vapor, a shadow of the real and perfect existence with God, prepared for those who love Him. We'll see you soon, Momma.
Friends and family are invited to join us in remembering Velma on her memorial webite: https://www.forevermissed.com/velma-darlene-headley
, where they may view and share memories, stories and photos.
Those wishing to make donations in remembrance of Velma are encouraged to follow their hearts. Velma expressed the desire to give what she could to Compassion International at compassion.com.