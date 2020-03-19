|
|
Vera Doucette passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 13, 2020 a the age of 94. She was born in Oroville, CA on August 2, 1925, the third of Joseph and Lupe Gutierrez's six children.
In 1948, Vera married the love of her life, John (Jack) Doucette, and together they raised six children. They were active members of St. Michael's Catholic Church and Elkhorn Country Club for many years. Vera had a quick wit, bright smile, and warm heart, all of which came in handy while running her busy household.
Vera is survived by her daughters, Pegi Schaefer (Steve) of Chico, Diana Howen of Lodi, Michelle Simon (Chris) of Stockton; her son, Tom (Barbara) of Lodi; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years, Jack; sons, John and Daniel; daughter-in-law, Mary; son-in-law, Richard Howen; and her siblings.
Due to the current public health concerns, Vera's memorial service will be a private ceremony.
I lieu of flowers, Vera's family encourages donors to contribute to a .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020