Victor H. Marquardt of Galt, CA passed away peacefully at his home on September 1, 2019. He was born in Leola, South Dakota in 1935 and as a young boy settled with his family in Lodi. In 1953 he graduated from Lodi Union High School and began a life-long career with General Mills. Early in his career he was called up to serve in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea and at Fort Ord. After completing his military service, he resumed his career with General Mills while continuing his education. He received his A.A. from Stockton College in 1962 and B.A. from Sacramento State College in 1967. He held a variety of positions with General Mills and retired in 2001.
Vic participated in many local organizations but was particularly active with Kiwanis Club. For many years he and high school buddy Robert Friedberger were regular fixtures at the July 4th Pancake Breakfast. Vic often had a pocket full of raffle tickets he was hawking in support of one group or another. He was also a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church and was instrumental in founding the Mokelumne Federal Credit Union. In his spare time, he enjoyed travel, golf and entertaining family and friends.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife Anita, sons Brian and Greg, step-daughters Suzanne and Karina, grandson Mitchell, many nieces and nephews, and faithful companions Barkley and Taz. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 11:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PALS – People Assisting Lodi Shelter.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, 2019