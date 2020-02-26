|
Victor Nicholas Buller, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020. He was 94 years old. Vic was born in Hamilton, Nebraska on May 18, 1925 to John J. and Agatha Buller. He was the baby of five siblings. At the age of 16 years old, Vic and his brother Dan left the family farm and moved from Hamilton to San Francisco. When he was 19 years old he was hired by Holthouse Farms in Sunnyvale. One Sunday morning in a church in San Jose is where he met Dorothy Wiens. That day he told his brother "there is the girl I am going to marry" and he did just that on June 17, 1944.
While Dorothy stayed home and cared for their two beautiful daughters, Kathy and Janet, Vic worked on the farm. There were many jobs Vic performed during the 40 years he worked for the Holthouse family. He was a master mechanic, worked cattle and farmed the land with great pride. He was a man of unfailing faith, he was known for praying before starting a big project. In his 50's Vic went to work for the Kirkland family where he retired at the age of 65 years old. In his retirement he was known for making delicious cookies and the best apple pie ever!
Most importantly, Vic loved his Lord Jesus Christ and the Church, he was a prayer Warrior! Vic served on the Deacon Board, taught Sunday School and was an Usher for Sunday Services at First Baptist Church of Lodi for many years. He was most recently a member of GracePoint Church of Lodi.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dorothy; his father, John; his mother, Agatha; and his siblings, John, Elmer, Alma and Dan.
Vic is survived by many family members, including his daughter, Kathy (Bill) Babitzke of Lodi; daughter, Janet (Dennis) Cunnington of Lodi; grandchildren, Sarah Lee Hope Hockaday, Luke Cunnington and Kelly Babitzke; as well as his great grandchildren, Kayne, Makena, Talon and Sienna.
Visitation will be at Lodi Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park and Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Perry Kallis will be officiating.
The Family has requested that any Memorial Donations be made to GracePoint Church of Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020