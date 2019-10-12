|
Victoria "Vicki" Lynn (Threet) Copeland went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2019. Vicki was born on March 26, 1945, in Texarkana, Texas, to Travis and Zelda Threet. She was raised in Stockton and attended schools in the Stockton area. Vicki married Truman "Corky" Copeland and had two children: Michele and Tim. Vicki worked with Corky at their grocery store in Linden, Bi-Rite Market.
Vicki leaves behind her daughter Michele (Richard) Atkins, son Tim Copeland, granddaughters Sharece Atkins, Kaitlyn (Lewis) Williams, grandson Timmy Luke Copeland, and brother Sid (Illene) Threet.
Graveside services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 14. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or PALS (People Assisting Lodi Shelter).
