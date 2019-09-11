|
|
Violet G Janeiro of Stockton,CA passed away on September 2,2019 at the age of 87.
She was born to John and Adelide Rodrigues on February 25,1932 in Thornton,CA.
Violet was predeceased by her beloved husband David (Sonny) Janeiro, Sisters Rose Marie Silva and Cecilia Amaral.
She is survived by her sister Ida Martin of Thornton, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great niece.
Services will be held September 13, 2019 at Chapel of the Palms 303 S. California St Stockton at 10am.
Burial services will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019