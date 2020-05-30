After 93 years of a blessed life, Violet Rose Holleyman passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 12th, in Portland, Oregon. "Vi", as she was affectionately called, was born March 22nd, 1927, the seventh child of John Dais and Katharina Ott. At age 9 her family migrated from Eureka, South Dakota, to join family and the German community in Lodi.

By 1939 her father had built two houses on N. Washington Street, one of which became the family's primary residence. On that lot, her mother tended a large garden; Vi recalled selling trays of fresh strawberries as a young teen at a roadside stand there.

After graduating from Lodi High School in 1945, Vi's first job was at Lodi Drug. She later moved to the local Pacific Bell Telephone office, where in 1952 she met and soon married Darrell ("Holley") Holleyman. He was the true love of her life, and they shared 55 years of marriage. From 1958-63, the couple had their two daughters, Holley established a stock brokerage firm and the family moved to San Rafael, CA. Vi truly enjoyed the Marin years where she poured herself into her kids, friends and faith community. She was an accomplished cook and fierce bridge player. The family enjoyed travel to places ranging from Hawaii, to Mexico, to the Eastern U.S. Noted for her easygoing temperament, quick smile and keen listening skills, she made friends easily and grew many lifelong friendships.

After selling the brokerage firm, Vi and Holley moved to Modesto in 1977. These retirement years opened up many fun travelling adventures, sometimes in their motorhome, with their bridge-playing and fishing friends. They were part of Geneva Presbyterian Church, where friends made and community outreach were very meaningful to them. The 1980s and 90s also brought the blessing of four grandchildren, whom Vi dearly loved and often visited.

With Holley's passing in 2007, people marveled at Vi's resilience and bravery in adapting to a new single life. After several years living with daughter Peggy and husband Steve in Lodi, she enjoyed five years of independent living at The Vintage there. During this time she joined the faith family at Quail Lakes Baptist Church in Stockton. In 2017, increasing health issues led her to relocate to Portland, close to her daughter Penny and husband Tom. She enjoyed having more time with the Oregon family. Even in her final two years in assisted living, she gained the fondness of new friends and caregivers alike. Although the world had turned digital and distant, she continued to lovingly connect with those around her. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Vi is survived by sisters, Shirley Holleyman of Stockton and Tillie Priest of Lodi; daughter, Penny and Tom Love of Portland and grandsons, Nathan and Benjamin Love; daughter, Peggy Agesen of Lodi and grandchildren, Jarrod and Hollie Agesen; and many nieces and nephews.

A private burial event in June at Cherokee Memorial Park will be followed by a celebration of life in August, details of which remain pending given COVID restrictions. Memorials may be sent to Quail Lakes Baptist Church Foundation, Stockton, CA.

