Virgil V. Konschak of Lodi passed away August 18, 2020. Virgil was born January 23, 1938 in French Camp to Theodore and Irene Konschak. He graduated from Lodi High School and served with the National Guard before beginning his 38 career as a longshoreman. In 1956 Virgil married Janis Clark and the couple made their home in the Lodi area. Virgil enjoyed working on and collecting antique cars and drove them in the Grape Festival Parade for 25 years.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Janis Konschak of Lodi; sons, Rodney Konschak (Kelly) and Tim Konschak, both of Lodi; granddaughter, Rhiannon Konschak of Stockton; grandson, Jordan Konschak of Lodi; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Konschak; and his son, Randy Konschak.

Friends may visit Wednesday, August 26th from noon until 4:00 p.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, downtown Lodi, and are invited to attend Graveside Services on Thursday, August 27th, 10:00 a.m. at Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 E Pine Street. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store