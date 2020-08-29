1/1
Virgil William Ashbaugh
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil William Ashbaugh, 76, died unexpectedly on August 23rd, 2020 at Yuma Regional Hospital, Arizona. He was born on October 5th, 1943 In Lodi, California. Son of Bill and Verna Ashbaugh and brother to Jerry Ashbaugh, all deceased.
Virgil graduated from Lodi High School in 1962, he was an avid and proud member of Future Farmers of America throughout high school. After graduating, he was employed by M&R Packing and progressed into agricultural farming in the San Joaquin County. He was a hard working man and never really retired. His architectural endeavors was his passion and his hidden talent.
He married his high school sweetheart, Carla Gnekow, in 1964 and they settled in the Lodi area. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Vicki (David) Zeyen and Kelly (Courtney) Jensen. He was the beloved "Papa" to his four grandchildren, Zachary Zeyen, Lexi Zeyen, Bailey Jensen and Delaney Jensen, who all held a special place in his heart.
A memorial will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved