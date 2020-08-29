Virgil William Ashbaugh, 76, died unexpectedly on August 23rd, 2020 at Yuma Regional Hospital, Arizona. He was born on October 5th, 1943 In Lodi, California. Son of Bill and Verna Ashbaugh and brother to Jerry Ashbaugh, all deceased.

Virgil graduated from Lodi High School in 1962, he was an avid and proud member of Future Farmers of America throughout high school. After graduating, he was employed by M&R Packing and progressed into agricultural farming in the San Joaquin County. He was a hard working man and never really retired. His architectural endeavors was his passion and his hidden talent.

He married his high school sweetheart, Carla Gnekow, in 1964 and they settled in the Lodi area. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Vicki (David) Zeyen and Kelly (Courtney) Jensen. He was the beloved "Papa" to his four grandchildren, Zachary Zeyen, Lexi Zeyen, Bailey Jensen and Delaney Jensen, who all held a special place in his heart.

A memorial will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.

