Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
1618 Timberlake Circle
View Map
Virginia Bechtold (Vitale)


1930 - 2019
Virginia Bechtold (Vitale) Obituary
Virginia Bechthold, age 89, of Lodi, went home to be with her Lord, July 8, 2019. Virginia was born to Philip and Maria Vitale on June 16, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts. She and her family moved to California in 1943. Virginia is the mother of Sandra Sikeotis, (Nick), and Brenda Morgan, (Ross), grandmother of Trent and Morgan Dean, Jonathan Sikeotis, Amber Sikeotis Jimenez, Jesse Jimenez, and Kyle, Dale, and Lydia Morgan and great grandmother of Rylie and Jaxon Jimenez. She is survived by two of her eight siblings, Sal and Dante Vitale, (Beth). Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her. A celebration of her life will be held on August 24 at 2:00 p.m. at 1618 Timberlake Circle.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2019
