Virginia Lee Schumacher Rall passed away on October 18, 2020, now joining her husband Stanley Robert Rall who preceded her in death in 2019.

The youngest of 11 children she was born in Bowdle, South Dakota to Christian and Matilda Thurn Schumacher. Graduating in 1953 from Bowdle High. Virginia then moved to Lodi, California where she met Stanley Rall and was married May 28, 1955 at Emanuel Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Susan Pirie and husband Robert, Barbara Doucette and husband Tom, Brenda Colla and husband Corey, grandchildren Jacqueline Pirie, Reed Doucette, Alissa Mosley (Josh), Mallory Pirie, Lauren Kettles (Matt) and Alex Colla and great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Bradley and Cameron.

While raising her "girls" Virginia was active in PTA, a Sunday School Teacher for many years at Emanuel Lutheran and in her spare time sewing just about anything that was needed from Halloween costumes to Cheer uniforms to Confirmation and prom dresses. Her favorite hobby was attending her grandchildren's sporting and music events and made each of them a special quilt for their high school graduation. She had a serious love for orange cats including her favorites, Ernie and Morris. No one ever left hungry at the Rall house either, Virginia cooked fabulous German dishes with always more than enough.

Banking was a profession started early, at the age of 16 Virginia was employed by the Bowdle State Bank and when moving to Lodi she continued with Farmers and Merchants Bank where she would work for over 35 years. After retirement, Virginia volunteered much of her time as a deacon at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lodi where she continued as a member until her death.

Our family would like to thank Julie, Dioni and Marlin for their kind and unwavering care of our mother and for the professional care that was provided during her time at Vienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Expressions of sympathy can be made as a contribution in Virginia's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave., Lodi, CA 95240. Due to the current COVID restrictions a private service was held on October 28, 2020.

