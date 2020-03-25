Home

Jones & Casey Funeral Home - SALMON
501 LENA STREET
Salmon, ID 83467
(208) 756-3314
Virginia Violet Nagel


1929 - 2020
Virginia Violet Nagel Obituary
Virginia Violet Nagel passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Salmon, Idaho surrounded by her family.
Virginia was born July 30, 1929 in Leola, South Dakota to Adolph and Rose (Schock) Edelman.
She realized one of her lifetime dreams in 1940 when she became a rural school teacher during the war years.
On September 20, 1948 she married Allen Nagel in Aberdeen, South Dakota. On August 21, 1951 their son Glenn Nagel was born.
In 1954 they moved to Lodi, California. Virginia worked for the Lodi Unified School District from 1962-1989. There she became the first female head custodian in the district.
She retired in 1989 and spent many years with her husband, Allen. They enjoyed fishing, attending horse races, and watching ball games. She was an avid gardener.
Allen passed away March 20, 2010. In September of 2016 Virginia moved to Salmon, Idaho to be near family. There she resided at the Meadows Assisted Living Center where she made many wonderful friends.
She is survived by a son and daughter in law, Glenn and Sharon Nagel of Salmon, Idaho; and two sisters, Arlene Schulty and Diane McLain both of Meridian, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Nagel; four brothers, Marvin Edelman, Gerold Edelman, Les Edelman and LeRoy Edelman; and one sister, Ruth Hart.
A memorial service will be held July 5, 2020 at Veteran's Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Salmon Valley, under the care and direction of Jones and Casey Funeral Home.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020
