Our dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, Walton Evans, Sr., passed peacefully at his home on August 31st, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born June 6th, 1935 in Morgantown, KY to Hobart & Prudie Evans. At the age of 19 he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country proudly in China, Korea, Japan & the Philippines.
Following his Navy service, he settled in Indianapolis, IN. He worked for Western Electric as a Machine Setter until he retirement in 1994. He moved to Lodi, CA in 2015 to be near family.
Dad loved working with wood, planting his garden, fishing, garage sales, reading Louis L'Amour, good movies and his beloved Chicago Cubs. But most of all he truly loved his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rosie, Nancy, Dora, and Wilma; and his beloved wife, Margie.
He is survived by his son, Walton "Ed" Evans Jr. (Dee); and daughters, Rhonda Girley (Richard), Terry Evans (Mike), and Kimmy Evans (Paul); his sweetheart, Sandy Strait; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no services.
We will sure miss you dad. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019