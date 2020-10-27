Wanda Wright passed away October 20, 2020 in Lodi. She was born in Hartford, Arkansas on June 23, 1931 to Charlie and Flossie Riley. The family moved to San Pedro, California when she was a child. She graduated from San Pedro High School in 1949 and married Rudy Wright later that year. Wanda and Rudy had two children, Kathy and David. The family moved to Lodi in 1960.

Wanda worked in the bottling department for several wineries in and around the Lodi area. She also worked for the Thrifty Green Stamp store on Lodi Avenue, located next door to the Sherwin Williams paint store that Rudy opened and managed.

Wanda and Rudy loved spending time on the Delta. They owned several houseboats and cabin cruisers over the years and spent many hours cruising the Delta. Wanda was a member of the Lodi Boat and Ski Club, the Elks, and volunteered and assisted with Job's Daughters while her daughter was a member. She is a past member of Lodi Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. From the time Wanda came to Lodi, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Wanda and Rudy traveled all over the western and southern United States. She took pride in supporting and attending countless sporting events and activities of all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren which brought her great joy. She especially enjoyed traveling and following her only granddaughter on a LPGA mini tour.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Monte and Chuck, sisters Cleo and Nellie, husband Rudy, and son David. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Warner and her husband David, her daughter-in-law Tess Wright, grandchildren Jason (Cari) Warner, Tara (Jim) Staal, Brandon (Erin) Wright, Josh (Linsey) Wright, and Derek Wright, and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Minton and her husband Bob, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Donations may be made to Lodi House, 801 S. Washington St., Lodi, CA 95240.

