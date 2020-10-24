It is with great sadness that the family of Wanda June Williams announce her passing on October 16, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Wanda was born in Albion, Oklahoma in 1930 to Mamie Edith and William Grant Wilson. She was joined by a younger sister, Joanna Belle, eight years later.

When she was 18, Wanda came to Stockton, California, where she lived for the remainder of her life. John Stewart Williams, her high school sweetheart, followed her out to California not long after and they were soon married. Their first two children, Larry and John, did not survive, but over the years they were blessed with five children: Melinda, Dianna, Ronald, Jerald and Timothy.

Our mother was first and foremost a dedicated mother and friend. She genuinely cared for everyone in her life. After many years of raising her children (and feeding at least half of the neighborhood at each meal), she went to work for Tri Valley Growers and worked seasonally in the lab. She later went to work for H&R Block as a tax checker, which soon followed with a job as a tax preparer for Charles Cougar, CPA.

In 1982, at the age of 52, our mom purchased her clients from the accounting firm and started her own business: "Wanda Williams Tax Service." Because of her welcoming, loving personality, along with her work ethic, acuity and dedication, she segued her tax business into a successful venture and worked into her 70s. She was a well-respected business woman in the local tax community.

Our lives were filled with love and laughter because of her. What amazing memories she gave us! We spent countless vacations camping with family at our favorite spots in the Sierras. There were road trips to visit family in Montana, stopping at each historical spot along the way. We traveled the west coast and were rewarded with a love for nature and exploring.

In 1985, after becoming a widow, Wanda and her girlfriends began traveling. Known as the "Golden Girls," they explored the United States, cruised, and enjoyed their timeshare in Mexico. Her adventures included a trip on the Queen Mary II to England and travels in Europe.

Throughout her life, the most important thing to our mother was family. As a tribute to that, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as nephews and nieces, will forever be grateful she was in our lives and, although we are thankful for the years we had with her, there will always be a sadness in our hearts that she is no longer with us.

Wanda is survived by her children Melinda (Bob) Nash, Ron (Julie) Williams, Dianna (Jim) Stein, Jerry (Valerie) Williams, and Tim (Ginger) Williams, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John, sons Larry and John, Jr., and sister Joanna Shaw.

There will be a private graveside service, due to COVID restrictions, and a celebration of life in the future. The family would like to thank the staff at The Commons on Thornton in Stockton for their care of our mother and our heartfelt thanks to Hospice, who made the end of her life peaceful.

