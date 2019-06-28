Resources More Obituaries for Wayne Beck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wayne Beck

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Notable Stockton developer L. Wayne Beck, who came from humble beginnings in Texas and built a local real estate legacy, died Tuesday, June 25th at his ranch in Clements. The death of Beck, 82, came over fifteen years after his first cancer diagnosis and three months shy of his 60th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Marilyn.

Beck, who had a hand in building many of North Stockton's homes and multi-family living units, was born in Wheeler County Texas in 1937 and came to California with his parents, brothers and sisters in search of a better life in the 1940's. After attending high school in Lemoore, CA, Wayne enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after four years of service.

Over the years, Wayne Beck strengthened his roots in the Stockton and Lodi area. He attended local churches, charity events, and sponsored everything from education to 4-H. Beck was an avid hunter and supporter of the local police department. He was an employer and mentor to many skilled tradesmen and women. He enjoyed working with his hands, and above all, spending time with his family at home.

Wayne Beck was active in the agricultural community, most notably in the breed of Appaloosa Horses. He earned countless World & National Championship titles during his time in the show pen. Beck also enjoyed harness racing, and can be remembered participating in races all over California. In addition to his passion for horses, Beck raised Belted Galloway Cattle for the past decade. Starting with only a handful, he grew his herd of Belties to arguably the largest of the breed in California.

Beck retired from the family business in the 1990's and realized his dream of living on an expansive cattle ranch soon after. Beck Land & Cattle Company, his 400+ acre ranch in Clements, became a hub for the family. Wayne was pleased to spend every holiday and special occasion there surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was on the ranch where he impressed his strong family values and lessons from country life on his brood.

He will forever be remembered as a loving husband and a tough loving patriarch of the Beck family.

Wayne Beck is preceded in death by his parents Lonzo Beck and Bessie Beck, his sisters Zula Kay Beck and Carol Ann Eastus, and brother Lonnie Beck, as well as his son Richard Beck. L. Wayne Beck is survived by his wife Marilyn Beck, his daughter Sandy Atwater (Jud), his son David Beck (Stefani), his grandchildren Katie Wiley (Chris), Andrew Beck, Michael Atwater, Alexis Beck, Mary Spalding (Levi), and Abigail Beck. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Everest Atwater, Walker Wiley and Winter Wiley. His surviving siblings include June Beck, Tommie Beck, Sue Sanders (Bob), Dr.William Beck (Olga), David "Butch" Beck (Gail), and Cleta Fredricksen (John).

A Funeral Service will take place at 11 o'clock on Wednesday, July 3rd at Clements Community Church. Immediately following, a short Graveside Service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. Family and friends are invited to join us at a reception honoring Wayne immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of San Joaquin are greatly appreciated in honor of the excellent care they provided for him at the end of his life. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 28 to July 5, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries