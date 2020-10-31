Wayne Merrill West was born on September 20th, 1936 to Merrill and Evelyn West and left this world to be with the Lord on October 27th, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Wayne spent his formative years on a farm near Tracy, CA. He attended Tracy Joint Union High School and graduated valedictorian in 1954. While there, he played and enjoyed football, basketball, and baseball and served as student body president. Wayne graduated from Stanford University in 1958 with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering, ultimately acquiring state licensing in Civil Engineering and Structural Engineering. His first job was with the City of Lodi Engineering Department, later joining Siegfried Engineering of Stockton, CA, and eventually serving as CEO of the company.

In 1963, he met Karen Lee Olsen of Oakland, CA, and they were married in June 1965, spending 55 years of marriage, all of it in Lodi, CA. Wayne and Karen enjoyed many special memories spent at their family cabin in Mission Springs, as well as travel experiences in Europe, including trips to England and Sweden. Other trips to Israel and South Africa were also meaningful. For over 20 years, they spent a week or more in Hawaii, inviting one of their three children and their families each year to join them. In 2015, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Kauai with all three children and their families. Having received Christ as his savior at an early age, his whole life was spent in Christian service, including youth ministry, leading an early morning men's Bible study, serving as church elder, lay counselor, and other ministries at both Temple Baptist and First Baptist of Lodi. Wayne continued to participate in basketball and softball leagues for many years and also enjoyed tennis and golf. He was a member of Kiwanis International for over 40 years. Wayne's many lifelong friendships were such a blessing to him and enriched his life, and he and Karen loved entertaining friends in their home.

Wayne was abundantly blessed beyond all measure with family. He loved his wonderful wife, Karen, and three wonderful children: Juliene Smith (Matt), Jani Barnes (Glen) and David West (Alyssa) and amazing grandchildren: Natalie Smith Dean (Mark) and Jeffrey Smith; Andrew, Grace and Mary Barnes; and, Annie, J.D., Micah, and Titus West. Wayne was in deep gratitude for the grace and mercies he received from his heavenly Father over his lifetime.

Services will be private. In memoriam, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Lodi or Mission Springs Christian Conference Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store