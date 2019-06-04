Wayne Shults was born on December 20, 1937 in Pigeon Forge, TN., he passed away on May 29, 2019 at the age of 81.

Wayne enjoyed playing a variety of sports in high school, some of which he was awarded trophies.

He honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force from January of 1956 to September of 1959.

Wayne was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, as well as a wonderful friend.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Doris Shults, his children Sande Ling (Margarito) and Lisa Medrano (John), as well as five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on June 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Cherokee Memorial. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 4 to June 10, 2019