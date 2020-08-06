Wendel Frank Kiser was born on June 19, 1954 in Lodi, California to parents Wendel Joseph and Milga Kiser, joining three other siblings, Paul, Rosemarie and Alice. His family operated a dairy on Jahant Road, north of Lodi, where he grew up helping his father milking cows, doing farm chores and learning the ethic of hard work. In September of 1959 his younger brother, Joseph, was born.

Wendel attended nearby Oak View Elementary School followed by four years at Galt High School, graduating in 1972. Wendel always had a keen memory which he enjoyed using in his history classes; but he liked his shop classes the best, especially those taught by Mr. Champion. In Wendel's Senior Year, Mr. Champion arranged for him to attend a carpentry apprenticeship program in Sacramento. This experience helped him acquire a cabinet apprenticeship position with Union Planing Mill in Stockton.

After completing the apprenticeship in 1975, Wendel married Heidi Burri of Ripon. They had two children; Andrea, born in 1980 and Hans, born in 1982.

Wendel pursued a contractor's license in Cabinet Millwork and Finished Carpentry, which he attained in 1982. By 1995, he had become self employed and set his sights on developing his business, Kiser Construction. He began to acquire jobs with prominent people in Lodi and earned a reputation for his knowledge, skills, and craftsmanship. As a consequence he served on Lodi's Planning Commission from 2006 to 2016, spent many years working with the California State Contractor's Board as a subject matter expert upgrading the Contractor's Licensing Examinations. In 2014, he entered Lodi's City Council race and missed being elected by a small margin.

Wendel's Kiser Construction company supported Lodi's youth sport teams. A life time member of Saint Anne's Catholic Church, he served as an usher and assisted with the Court Yard Plaza project. As a ten year member of the I.O.O.F. Lodge 259 he worked on organizational improvements toward benefitting younger members. The Lodge elected him Nobel Grand in 2019.

Wendel's favorite local restaurant was Pietro's where he annually hosted his Christmas party in early December for family, friends, and business associates. Owner Jim Murdaca and his family became his special family and treated him as one of their family members. It's Lodi's people like the Murdacas that made Wendel always say, "I've been blessed! What can I say!"

On Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a month-long struggle in the intensive care unit at Lodi Memorial Hospital, the Corona virus made its final assault on our beloved, robust 66 year old Wendel. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea; son, Hans (wife Lexi); grandsons, Owen, Hayden and Ethen; brother, Paul (wife Alice); sister, Rosemarie (husband Dieter); sister, Alice (husband Camile); brother, Joe (wife Susan); friend and companion, Lorie Kulp, her daughter, Alisha, and granddaughter, Aubree; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

